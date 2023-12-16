The Examiner
Horsepital? Mowbray racecourse once doubled as a quarantine hub

By Nigel Burch
December 16 2023 - 3:00pm
The 1877 grandstand nearly burnt down when fire destroyed the Quarantine Hospital. Today's grandstand replaced this one in 1914. Picture by Tasmanian Turf Club
Despite the ever-present fear of smallpox, when Mrs Ann Blanchflower of Lower George Street became ill on August 15, 1887, everyone assumed it was chicken pox or measles.

