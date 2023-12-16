Horsepital? Mowbray racecourse once doubled as a quarantine hub

Despite the ever-present fear of smallpox, when Mrs Ann Blanchflower of Lower George Street became ill on August 15, 1887, everyone assumed it was chicken pox or measles.
Over the following month, the disease spread through the wharf area.
No preparations for an outbreak had been made, and still none were taken.
Not until September 23 was a diagnosis made, and the news came like a thunderclap. Panic finally led to action.
All affected houses were isolated and constables placed outside.
The Governor empowered Launceston Mayor Robert Carter to take any necessary action.
On September 24 the Mayor formed an emergency board that decided to build a temporary quarantine hospital on land they already owned at Glen Dhu.
Mr H Russell, a builder, was instructed to dismantle a structure intended as a leper hospital at the Launceston General Hospital and move it to Glen Dhu.
But they found it wasn't suitable there and looked around frantically for an alternative site.
Meanwhile, the vaccine supply ran out.
An approach to William Grubb, who owned the Mowbray Racecourse, yielded his instant agreement for a hospital to be erected near the grandstand.
Fifty men were immediately engaged and began work next morning.
Constable Harwood took position at the gate to keep spectators out, while men toiled all that day and night, by lamplight, beginning with the laying of asphalt a foot thick to prevent rising damp and act as a disinfectant.
Next day the first building was up and a second underway, with 25 patients to be brought in immediately - only a day or so after beginning work!
Four old betting booths were moved and repurposed, and water was laid on from the main at the racecourse gate.
The grandstand telephone was brought into the new doctor's residence and Dr James Pardey volunteered to take charge.
He stayed onsite for the duration, with Miss Lockhart of the LGH as nurse.
Of 72 people transported there for quarantine, 29 were found to have smallpox, of whom nine died and were buried nearby.
Most of those who contracted the disease were unvaccinated.
On December 4 the last patient left.
Next day so did the medical staff. A week later the station was broken up, and the buildings dismantled for disinfection and storage.
This generated much controversy, and before much could be removed a great fire broke out. The glow across Mowbray could be seen right across the city, attracting a horde of spectators.
The sheds, constable's quarters, stables, jockeys' dressing rooms and the fence around the saddling paddock were all ablaze.
With no fireplug the fire brigade could do nothing, though Superintendent Armstrong and a crowd of volunteers saved the grandstand by pulling away flammable material.
Without their intervention the conflagration would have run along fences, endangering even the Mowbray Hotel.
Afterwards the ground was handed back to the Turf Club, who ploughed up and fenced off the site.
