Magistrate blasts argumentative driver over flawed version of events

A Ravenswood man would seemingly argue with anything a magistrate remarked during a sentencing hearing for a man found guilty of driving offences.
Logan James Jefferies, 26, pleaded not guilty to a count of refuse breath analysis, exceed speed limit and disobey a red light on May 21, 2023.
Being led in his evidence by prosecutor Beri Kurdistan, Constable Jarrod Crates gave evidence that he and Constable Corey Phair saw a grey car speed through a red light about 4.45am and decided to intercept.
He said the car was intercepted on Wellington Street and Jefferies provided his licence.
He said the car smelt of alcohol and a roadside breath test recorded a reading exceeding 0.05.
Jefferies was transported to the Launceston police station, and in proceedings captured entirely on Constable Phair's body worn camera, he refused a breath analysis on several occasions.
The footage showed Jefferies lying down on a bench seat in the police station and continuously arguing with the two officers.
He refused an invitation to take a blood test.
Police explained the consequences of refusing to undertake a breath analysis and at one stage firmly told him to shut up and stop talking.
"I have no idea what you are saying," Jefferies said.
He was issued with a 12-month road safety disqualification notice.
Jefferies, who was not represented by a lawyer, told the court in his evidence that the footage appeared to have been doctored so that his request for a blood test was not recorded.
He said he had complied with police requests all along.
"I know I seem to be intoxicated, but I was very stressed and it was at 4am," he said.
He said police were persecuting him off-camera.
"I didn't refuse anything," he said.
He said untreated cancer caused him to slur his words
In her decision, magistrate Sharon Cure remarked that Jefferies seemed quite intoxicated in the body-worn camera footage.
She said the defendant was told of the consequences of refusing a breath test and the officers could not have been any clearer.
"In my assessment, the defendant was drunk," she said.
"I take the view that was heavily intoxicated during the period of the body-worn camera footage."
Ms Cure said his version of events was deeply flawed by a lack of memory.
"A concerning aspect is that across the entire footage he did not co-operate," Ms Cure said.
She said she was satisfied that he had refused a breath analysis.
"I am of the view that you were quite intoxicated and you were incredibly argumentative," she said.
Ms Cure said she had watched the body-worn camera footage twice before making her decision.
A month after the disqualification notice, Jefferies drove while disqualified in Mowbray on June 26.
He told police he was not aware of the driving disqualification - a claim Ms Cure found was a lie.
Jefferies, an accountant, pleaded guilty in court.
"Do you accept that you were disqualified?," she said.
"It seems to me you would argue with anything."
He was logged three demerit points for speeding at 80kmh in a 60kmh zone and three demerit points for going through a red light and disqualified from driving for twelve months with two months concurrent for refusing the breath analysis.
He was fined $1400.
