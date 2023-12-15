Aurora says delay to 50,000 bills 'outside its control'

Aurora Energy says the problems that resulted in delays in the issue of 50,000 bills to Tasmanians this year were caused by problems outside its control, such as a backlog in meter readings by TasNetworks.
A spokesman for the company said Aurora issued 1.5 million bills annually and made every attempt to deliver them within the mandated time period.
"The issuing of late bills occurs due to a range of reasons with the majority of these being factors outside the control of Aurora Energy - for example, receiving delayed meter reading data," he said.
"Aurora Energy apologises to customers who have received a late bill for any inconvenience caused."
The spokesman said those customers that received bills late were offered extended and flexible terms to pay the bills.
"Aurora Energy encourages anyone who is having difficulty paying their energy bill to contact its local team to discuss the variety of support options available," he said.
The comments came after Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said thousands of Tasmanians had probably been sent two or even three bills at once as a result of delays in overhauling the company's billing system.
"In a cost of living crisis this makes things really difficult to budget, it makes it difficult for them to manage their funds," he said.
Mr Winter attributed the bill delays to Aurora's new computer billing system.
"This is a changeover to a new billing system that is now 18 months overdue, it is still not completed, and they have issued 50,000 bills far, far too late," he said.
There were also substantial numbers of Aurora customers reporting that the bill received had been incorrect.
The problems with the latest billing system IT change is the latest in a series of similar problems at the company.
In 2012, a similar billing systems change originally meant to cost $15 million ended up costing $60 million.
TasNetworks, the grid operator responsible for reading non-smart power meters, has been contacted for comment about the reasons for the backlog in meter reading.
