'Pull over, Heath': officer yelled as serial police evader sped away

Two police officers had instant recognition of a disqualified driver when they spotted him driving in Ravenswood in November.
Heath Alexander Carter, 21, pleaded not guilty to evading police under aggravated circumstances, that is when he was a disqualified driver on November 4, 2023.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of bail for being absent from a curfew address.
Constable Ben Kirby told the hearing that police had received information that Carter was driving a white Commodore.
He was on patrol with Constable Chloe Bowden when they spotted a white Commodore driving out of the Ravenswood IGA in Lambert Street.
Constable Kirkby said he yelled out the car window "pull over Heath, pull over Heath" multiple times.
Police disengaged from following the car because it accelerated away at speed.
Magistrate Ken Stanton viewed body worn camera footage of the moment when Constable Kirkby yelled at the driver.
He said he recognised Carter because he had arrested him twice and done curfew checks lots and lots of times.
Constable Bowden said she was aware that he was a disqualified driver and had taken Carter to court before.
"I know Heath has dark hair and I am aware of his profile in Launceston and what he looks like," she said.
Defence lawyer Hannah Goss cross examined the officers about when and how they became aware that Carter was driving a white Commodore suggesting their recognition was as a result of their expectation that he would be the driver of the Commodore.
"I am confident I saw Heath Carter," Constable Bowden said.
She agreed she saw his face for only a few seconds.
Ms Goss submitted to Mr Stanton that the recognition was tainted by expectation arising from the information conveyed to Constable Kirkby.
Ms Goss said Carter had expressed a desire to reform because he was about to become a parent.
In his decision Mr Stanton found that the police had ample opportunity to recognise the defendant as the driver.
He said there was nothing about the nature of the information that would lead to an incorrect recognition "on this occasion".
Mr Stanton said Carter had a poor record and he needed to impose a substantial deterrent sentence.
He said Carter had been convicted of seven counts of evading police and seven counts of driving while disqualified.
"You have a history of substantial and persistent offending," he said.
In July 2023 Carter was jailed for up to six months after failing to take advantage of a drug treatment order.
In 2022 Carter was jailed for nine months for evading police and motor vehicle stealing.
In 2021 he was caught with a shortened shotgun just three weeks after receiving a suspended jail sentence.
He imposed a sentence of four weeks for breaching bail, and fourteen weeks for evading police while a disqualified driver backdated to November.
He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.
