The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies van to serve lunches on Christmas Day

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul's Sam Grace and Rodney Spinks prepare to serve lunches on Christmas Day. Picture by Rod Thompson
St Vincent de Paul's Sam Grace and Rodney Spinks prepare to serve lunches on Christmas Day. Picture by Rod Thompson

About 500 meals will be served up at this year's Launceston Community Christmas lunch, but there'll also be options for those who don't attend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.