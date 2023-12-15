Vinnies van to serve lunches on Christmas Day

About 500 meals will be served up at this year's Launceston Community Christmas lunch, but there'll also be options for those who don't attend.
Another 50-odd takeaway lunches will likely to be served from the Vinnies van in Civic Square.
St Vincent de Paul's community and van co-ordinator Rodney Spinks said it was important to cater for those who either can't make it to Door of Hope, or prefer not to mix in with a bigger gathering.
"We'll be budgeting for about 50 takeaway meals, but we can meet whatever demand is there," he said.
"It's giving them something a little bit special for Christmas Day ... it'll be the same lunch we serve up at the Door of Hope."
Community and youth manager Sam Grace said she had really enjoyed running the van on Christmas Day last year.
"It was a really special environment," she said.
"We had a speaker, played some Christmas music and of course it includes the dessert - individuals were sitting all along Civic Square and were able to enjoy their day.
"They were just really thankful and appreciative and it had made their day."
The Launceston Community Christmas is a joint effort between Vinnies, City Mission, Launceston Benevolent Society, the Salvation Army and Anglicare.
Those wishing to contribute to the lunches can register to volunteer or make a donation via the website.
"We certainly encourage more volunteers on the day - the more the merrier," Mr Spinks said.
"And any financial support or donations in kind ... is really important."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.