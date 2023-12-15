Kayena's swimming great puts name among legends with life membership

From watching Dawn Fraser at the 1956 Olympics to competing eight years later, Peter Tonkin OAM OLY has contributed his life to swimming.
The sport's national body, Swimming Australia, agreed, naming Tomkin as one of three new life members at their annual general meeting.
The 75-year-old was surprised to join the likes of Fraser, Grant Hackett, Kieren Perkins and fellow West Tamar icon Don Blew, who has officiated at six Olympic Games, as life members.
"It's good that Tassie's not overlooked, we're not big like Queensland in swimming or other sports, so it's nice to see anyone from Tassie getting recognition from a national sporting body," he said.
"I have a terrific relationship with Swimming Tasmania and they try so hard to look after the swimmers and I know it's hard to get the funding to get top national coaches down here for clinics, but the staff in the office, they put in so many extra hours."
Born in Victoria, Tonkin joined his local swimming club in Camberwell and as he described it, found himself "in the right spot at the right time" as Fraser's coach Harry Gallagher moved to the state.
He earned a scholarship to be in his squad and "got dragged through" alongside several Olympians to eventually become a bronze medallist in the medley relay at the 1964 Games.
Moving to Tasmania 14 years later, Tonkin was working near Mowbray Swimming Pool and helped start the Northern Suburbs Swimming Club and Launceston Masters Swimming Club in 1979.
Beginning a sports coaching and management degree in 2000 took him all across Australia, spending time in New South Wales, Northern Territory and Western Australia in a variety of different roles.
One of those was based in Alice Springs from 2011 to 2016 as the National Indigenous Swimming Coordinator until he retired to Tasmania.
However, that did not slow Tonkin down, becoming the coaching director at Launceston Aquatic from 2017 to last year.
"I said 'I'll train some coaches, I'll do it for six months'," he said.
"Anyway, I ended up doing it for five-and-a-half years but that was a pretty good experience, we had some really good swimmers there."
Tonkin said the the reason he gives back to the swimming community is plenty of people helped him out when he was coming through the system.
One of those was Gallagher, while he also reflected fondly on friendship with Dawn Fraser, who was great with the younger swimmers when taking part in their first big championships.
"Mr G was a really good role model for the swimmers," he said.
"He mightn't have been all that popular with the other coaches, he was a very snappy dresser and was into art and literature and he drove an E-Type Jag.
"If you were swimmer of the month, he'd pick you up, take you to his house and his wife would cook a nice roast for you on a Sunday and he'd show you all of his paintings and different artwork he'd collected and explain it to the swimmers.
"He was pretty amazing, he's probably Australia's most successful coach. I think he's coached more swimmers that've got on to Olympic teams than any other coach in Australia."
Living in Kayena, he still travels all across Tasmania, working with Sandy Bay and Cradle Coast Swimming Club.
He's incredibly passionate for growing the sport, involved in a committee that are trying to get an indoor 25-metre pool in the Break O'Day municipality.
Outside of the pool, Tonkin is looking to potentially rejoin Exeter Golf Club, having signed up as a member when he returned to Tasmania.
"I bought a nice set of golf clubs, joined up at Exeter and I've played three times, that was in the first three months I think," he said with a smile.
"After that, I ended up becoming the coach at LAC, so that was the end of my golf and I really needed to improve."
