Plea for lawyers to donate time amid shortage of legal volunteers

The Launceston Community Legal Centre has put out a call for help amid a shortage of volunteer private lawyers for their after hours advice clinic.
The after-hours and face-to-face clinic offers free legal advice for those who cannot afford to see a private lawyer.
Launceston Community Legal Centre chief executive Stephen Karpeles said their resources were currently limited to two full-time lawyers and a welfare fights advocate.
"While they are doing a fantastic job, they are booked up until the start of January," he said.
"What we're finding is there's an increased number of people needing legal assistance, particularity at this time of year when a lot of private and some public practices close over Christmas.
"The need is particularly acute at the moment. I think it's only going to continue after Christmas, particularly with the increased cost of living."
He said they had six volunteers from private practices, but hoped to bring in another six next year.
"It would mean we could double the number of people we assist each week," he said.
"We're not talking large amounts - a couple of hours every six weeks to assist people who couldn't otherwise access that assistance.
He said with enough volunteers, he hoped to set up a model where community members could drop in rather than book in advance.
"We can see a much greater number that way because sometimes when people book, they come in and their issue resolves in five minutes," he said.
"But sometimes they've got complicated issues that go on for a little bit longer. A drop-in clinic works a bit better, but you can't do a drop-in clinic just as one person.
"We hate turning people away, so for any of those legal firms and private lawyers who are wanting to give back to the community, please contact our centre and volunteer your time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.