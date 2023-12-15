The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Plea for lawyers to donate time amid shortage of legal volunteers

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 16 2023 - 7:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Community Legal Centre chief executive Stephen Karpeles with volunteer Kristy Fawdry of George Town. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston Community Legal Centre chief executive Stephen Karpeles with volunteer Kristy Fawdry of George Town. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Launceston Community Legal Centre has put out a call for help amid a shortage of volunteer private lawyers for their after hours advice clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.