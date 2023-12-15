UTAS Boland Street construction extended to February, detours to continue

Road detours around Boland Street are expected to continue through to February 2024 after construction of a pedestrian and cycle bridge by the University of Tasmania has hit a roadblock.
Road detours have been in place since September 30 to allow for works on the bridge, as well as upgrading sewer and storm water infrastructure.
The bridge will stretch over Boland Street and connect the next phase of the University's upgrades, dubbed "The Shed", which will be the new home for sciences, nursing, health and medicine and research in the North.
In a statement from the university, interim testing showed some of the underground infrastructure was "not performing to sufficient standards."
UTAS executive director of campus services Phil Leersen said residents and businesses of Launceston had been very patient and supportive of the project.
"And we are sorry the closure of a section of Boland Street has had to be extended," he said.
"We are incredibly grateful for people's understanding as we work to ensure we are delivering robust, long-term infrastructure upgrades for the city.
"The university project team is currently working on a redesign that responds to the challenges of working in the difficult conditions around the river and flood levee wall."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.