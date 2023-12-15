Westbury talent Tate Frost chasing world's top guns of speedway track

Westbury's Tate Frost is setting himself for another big campaign at Premier Speedway.
The 21-year-old, who scored his first career win at the prestigious Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic last season, will look to make a strong start at Allansford in Victoria on Saturday night.
More than 50 drivers, including international stars, are entered in the eighth edition of Max's Race which is named after former Warrnambool Sprintcar icon Max Dumesny.
Launceston driver Jock Goodyer, who is the current Australian Champion, is also among the field pursuing the $7000 prize.
Frost's win on night one of the Classic last January set the platform for a great year.
He has since secured a win at Avalon Raceway in November among his other podiums.
World of Outlaws American professional driver Carson Macedo and Chase Randall, the reigning 360 Knoxville track champion, are among the drivers Frost looks forward to testing himself against.
And he'll be following the Americans as much as possible this summer with races coming up in Avalon (Victoria), Simpson, Mount Gambier and Toowoomba before the Warrnambool-based Grand Annual and Australian Titles.
"Wherever the most competition is, that's where we put ourselves," Frost said.
The promising driver, who has a new crew, explained he left his car at a friend's shed in Warrnambool year-round and flew over to the mainland for races.
The plan is to again base himself out of the Victorian coastal town across the next month.
The 40-lap Classic, which celebrated its 50th year last season and had a whopping $50,000 prize, is the big one for Frost and will be held from January 19-21.
"I started on pole for the Classic last year and you try and treat it like another race," he said.
"But when they do the walk-out ceremony and make a big deal about it, you're like 'oh, this is a big deal'."
Scoring his maiden win on such a big stage last year was something Frost will never forget.
He said he proved to himself and others he could beat the likes of the world's best, such as American Brad Sweet, on a good night.
Frost is aiming for further success at the Classic before the national titles on the Australia Day weekend.
He has been seeing a Melbourne-based sports phycologist and is keen to make every post a winner, regardless of how big or small the race, during his busy summer schedule.
The former Hagley Farm Primary School and St Patrick's College student said he felt well-prepared for the big two events because the 'Bool had essentially been his home track of late.
He added he was keen to compete in some big-money racing in Western Australia in February before the slow period in the lead-up to Easter.
With the all the rush of the past year's racing, Frost hasn't lost sight of his ultimate goal of competing in the World of Outlaws which is the premier winged sprint car series on the planet.
He said it had always been the plan to race guys that do it for a living.
"I've been looking at it for next year, we're just playing it by ear at the minute," he said.
"If not next year, it will definitely be the year after to head to America.
"My sponsors are pretty keen to head over there."
Frost has mostly been back home in Westbury in recent months working for his dad's contracting business as an operator, including driving trucks and excavators.
He looks forward to racing in front of his home crowd when the Apple Isle next hosts the national titles which are rotated between the states.
