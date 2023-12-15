Police hunting driver who ran from serious crash scene near Yolla

Police are hunting a driver they say fled a serious crash scene near Yolla.
"One of the drivers ran from the scene of the crash," police said at 10.39am on December 15.
"Police are searching for this person."
They said the crash on the Murchison Highway involved two cars and a motorbike.
"One person has reportedly sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment at the scene," police said.
"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched."
Police asked drivers to avoid the area until the crash was cleared.
