Students learning sport which requires great control, precision, creativity

By Brian Allen
December 17 2023 - 12:30pm
The recently-opened Tasmanian Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics had a bumper attendance at its skills camp on Saturday at St Michael's Hall in Newstead.

