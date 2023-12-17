Students learning sport which requires great control, precision, creativity

The recently-opened Tasmanian Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics had a bumper attendance at its skills camp on Saturday at St Michael's Hall in Newstead.
The camp, led by the academy's trio of co-coaches Kristin van Wyk, Stephanie Lawson and Zoe Langley, catered for beginner to advanced students and was for 6-18 year olds.
Van Wyk, who has a ballet background, explained the Olympic and Commonwealth Games sport was growing in Australia.
"It's a sport where you develop musicality and coordination through expression," she said.
"So you're not only doing a sport and acrobatics and dance, you're also learning how to express yourself through movement."
Rhythmic gymnastics involves working with apparatuses such as balls, ribbons, hoops, ropes and clubs.
There are individual and group categories and performances are judged on their difficulty and execution.
It's a discipline that requires great balance and flexibility as well as promoting originality.
The sport originated in Europe during the 19th century and made its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 1984.
Australian trio Lidiia Lakovleva, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva and Ashari Gill won silver in the rhythmic gymnastics team competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The academy, which opened in mid-October and has 54 gymnasts, aims to provide an environment for new-comers as well as high-quality coaching.
Van Wyk said the school would be helping students make it to state and national events in 2024.
The co-coach said they would also be sending students to a high-performance camp on the Gold Coast.
The academy, which runs programs for children from ages four years and up, performed at the World Street Eats event in Launceston's Civic Square in November.
