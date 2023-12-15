TCL T20 semi-finals locked in as Chieftains pile on runs to finish unbeaten

Hadspen's star team maintained their unbeaten TCL T20 record with a massive run-scoring performance on Thursday night.
The Chieftains made 3-223 to beat Evandale Panthers by 70 runs, with both teams qualifying for the semi-finals on January 11.
Hadspen will host Launceston Nepali, while Evandale will head to Longford - with the winners to play each other the following week.
With Cricket North players able to head to TCL clubs in the T20s, Westbury's Dean Thiesfield and Jono Chapman played starring roles in Hadspen's win.
Thiesfield smacked 62 from just 30 balls before Chapman hit an unbeaten 52 from 25 as captain Ethan Conway, Dane Anderson and coach Tristan Weeks also made hard-hitting starts.
Aaron Rush took 2-31 for the Panthers before several of their batters made starts but the big chase was too much.
Grant Davern reached 42, captain-coach Jonty Manktelow 38 and Rickie Wells 33 as Chapman took 2-30.
In Pool A's other match, Trevallyn picked up their first win over ACL.
The visitors made 8-106, led by Alex Kerrison's 42 and Nick Garwood's 23 before restricting the Bluebacks to 7-104.
ACL needed seven off the last over to win but Liam Bate's over only went for three, taking a wicket in the process.
That wicket was Ben Harris (25), who was one of only two batters to reach double figures as Simon Chappell made 50.
Both sides had impressive efforts from their bowlers as Kerrison took 2-6 off four and Azeem Iqrah and Ben Stonehouse 2-8 and 2-14 respectively.
Launceston Nepali handed Longford their only loss of the T20 campaign but both sides were able to qualify for the semi-finals.
Batting first, Longford made 6-164 as Callum Harrison batted most of the innings for an unbeaten 78 off 55 balls.
However, the power hitting of Ramesh Chhetri would be too strong for the Tigers - hitting seven sixes and five fours en route to 68 from 27 balls.
Sanjay Sagar played a supporting role with 27 off 26 as the home side reached the score in the 18th over with five wickets in hand.
Despite Perth having dual Sri Lankan internationals, Legana got the better of the Demons by seven runs.
The Durhams made 8-162 as Harpreet Dhillon and Harry Singh went wild, hitting 11 sixes between them on the way to 68 off 44 balls and 44 off 20 balls respectively.
Kaushalya Weeraratne made eight and Nuwan Kulasekara one as Paul Fruin (58 off 36) and Jakob Williams (36 off 19) did the heavy lifting for the Demons, who were bowled out on the penultimate ball.
Robindeep Singh was Legana's best bowler with 3-32.
