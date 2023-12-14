How has technology changed workplace communication?

From its very beginnings, mankind has faced the need to communicate with innovation and intelligence. Stone Age man formed primitive societies that used the symbols that would form the basis of all modern written communication.



Smoke signals have been used by many tribal peoples to send messages in the sky to neighbouring societies. Early civilisations innovated the training and purposeful breeding of animals to deliver messages.



Many of mankind's greatest achievements have been driven by our inherent need to communicate and connect, the plane, the telephone, the national mail service, roads, cars, carriages, and boats. All of these inventions, although now co-opted for supply lines and work, all came from our pathologic need as a species to seek and bond with other people.

As of the 21st century, technology expanded yet again to the wondrous sphere of interactivity and immediacy we call the internet. This amazing and powerful cyberspace is our time's domineering form of communication and sociality.



Invitations are sent digitally, groups of friends organise meet-ups through instant messaging apps, meetings are held remotely through video call programs, and people even avoid phone call fees by using Wi-Fi to call people on apps like Facebook Messenger or What's App.

However, what are the implications of this technology when applied to the workplace? What are the positives and negatives of such a thing?

The working world

Sure, formal qualifications like a Master's in Communication can go a long way in helping you understand if a business is going to succeed and just how important it is for people to talk to each other. However, where a few years ago the norm was to go to work and interact physically, something happened that changed the sphere of work forever. The COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2019, the world has been upended. Even though the worst has passed, we're still hearing about people catching COVID, and the virus still has a very active part in our lives. However, one of the real clinchers is that for 2-3 years, we couldn't leave our homes, but still had to fulfil all the duties necessary to keep a home. So people had to work, and employers had to make it work.

COVID changed the atmosphere of the workplace forever. Suddenly people had to rely on their internet connection to get them to their jobs. Meetings became video conferences held over Zoom. Tasks were delegated by email, or by collaboration and delegation applications like Asana. Almost overnight, we had to learn a new form of communicative etiquette that was always kind of there but never utilised to the extent it had been before.

With COVID having opened our eyes to the wonders of remote and hybrid work models, more people are choosing this mode of employment than ever, and with good reason! So what are the technological shifts that have encouraged or can facilitate this type of work?

The modern workplace

Although some luddite employers have difficulty grasping the concept, a workplace doesn't need to be a work "place", anymore. There are huge implications for that. The fact that anyone can work anywhere, anytime, and many companies are reaping the huge benefits of remote or hybrid work.

These benefits and this huge paradigm shift in how people engage in their work can only happen due to the extensive advances in technology. The number of video conferencing apps is staggering, meaning that the need for physical meetings is no longer as pressing as it might have been five or ten years ago.



Our mobile phones can carry all of our applications with us wherever we go, and with mobile internet plans, we don't even need to be at home to be at work! Digital calendars can be set up with reminders and alerts for important deadlines, or tasks. Work can be delegated via workplace management apps. The sheer number of possibilities is almost endless, and it means that the modern office is more of a cyberspace than a physical one.

It's just a fact that for every form of sociality in humans, especially in the workplace, there's a technological marvel to facilitate it, and even take it online.

Netiquette in remote work

However, the most important technological shift in the workplace has been time. Time is the one constant for all people everywhere, and now that the internet has connected everyone to everyone else, all the time, there are some serious implications for the structuring, use, and etiquette surrounding that time.

The internet, the devices we use, and the remote/hybrid work models have all gone a long way to streamlining our time. We save time on commutes, on lunch breaks, tasks get done quicker, employees are better rested because we aren't travelling early in the morning, we can make awesome food, get coffee or tea whenever we want, and we can manage our homes while we're working. The efficiency is unprecedented.

However, this opens up employees to a very specific type of workplace toxicity. The Digital Leash.

The Digital Leash is the compulsion that employees and employers have to engage in work or work-related communications outside of work hours. For example, if you work a remote job between 9am and 5pm, a boss who uses the Digital Leash will send you emails or texts about work after 5 pm.



It doesn't take much to see how much of a toll this can take on employees. Bosses who use the Digital Leash show their employees that they aren't trusted, that there is no faith in them, and that their personal out-of-work time isn't valuable or a concern to the employer.

Fortunately, many people were getting sick of the rampant crossing of boundaries that was being forced upon them, and in 2021, unions won the "Right to Disconnect." This means that when work hours are done, employers can no longer contact employees about work matters without potential repercussions.

Aside from the Digital Leash and the Right to Disconnect, professional etiquette and netiquette are more or less the same thing. Be respectful, communicate your needs politely, don't be afraid to ask for clarification, and as always, respect people's boundaries.

The future

There is no doubt that a lot has changed in the last few years. COVID opened our eyes to a whole method of working that very few people were taking advantage of before. Despite some teething troubles with these new work models, it quickly became apparent that the technology we have access to isn't just for social gatherings, but can be used to streamline and engage with people professionally.

Now our corporate landscape is a cadre of tech, Laptops, smartphones, webcams, microphones, video conferencing software, time management programs, collaboration apps, cloud computing. All these amazing innovations have served to not just make our lives better and bridge the communication gap between friends and family, but to revolutionise the workplace in a way that makes companies more profitable, and employees more engaged in their work.