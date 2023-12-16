The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Will higher parking fines keep people away from the city?

By Letters to the Editor
December 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parking fines in Launceston have risen. Picture by Paul Scambler
Parking fines in Launceston have risen. Picture by Paul Scambler

FINE IN PRINCIPLE, NOT FINE IN PRACTICE

JUDGING by the letters to the paper and on Facebook, the increase in parking fines is over the top and can only deter people from shopping in the central city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.