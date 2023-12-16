Will higher parking fines keep people away from the city?

JUDGING by the letters to the paper and on Facebook, the increase in parking fines is over the top and can only deter people from shopping in the central city.
Back when the fines were about $15 - $20 and you were a pensioner or just out of work and on the dole, receiving a parking fine put a strain on your budget and made you think about coming into the city.
The letters to the editor author was a visitor, albeit just from Hobart, but if the council thinks they are going to make money by the exorbitant rise of the fines, it will probably cancel itself out by loss of trade with people not shopping in the area.
CHRISTMAS is a time of kindness and giving to others, as well as connecting with friends and family. Many older people in our communities live alone or have limited support networks and find this time of year difficult.
Can you connect with an older person in your street, neighbourhood or network and offer company, support or assistance over the holiday season?
Why not invite them over for a cuppa or Christmas lunch? Or offer to help with popping up Christmas decorations or take them out to do their Christmas shopping?
Connection and kindness are always important, but more so as we approach the 'busy' season.
Take some time to consider how you can look out for older folk and show them you care - no doubt you will hope to receive that kindness one day yourself.
THE Examiner (December 14) reports on the Federal Treasurer's "budget balancing act". The article lists key spending items since Labor's May budget.
It is my understanding that this nation has a massive cash deficit of some billions of dollars.
What I think is missing from the printed "balancing act" list is the amount of money allocated to pay interest on borrowings to cover the deficit. I would like to see the list of outfits who have loaned money to Australia and the terms of such loans.
Who or what organisation has provided this money and exactly how much is required to be paid to clear the debt.
The same information should also be required to be public knowledge regarding borrowings by the Tasmanian government.
THE next state election will have added significance as the House of Assembly is again expanded to 35 members.
It is strongly urged that we dispense with the Hare-Clark system with multiple-member electorates.
This, over the one and a quarter centuries of its application, has done no better than provide us with indecisive government in state elections. Let us have single member electorates as occurs in other states and with federal elections.
It is suggested that each municipality in Tasmania (28) elect one member with cities divided to elect two.
Total 35, but with clear indications of voter wishes. And I would embargo dual representation, councillor and state parliament representation.
Aurora Energy claims that their latest fiasco with customers being hit with three bills at once is out of their control.
Something that should be well within their control however is aid for being able to pay such excessive costs.
If Aurora Energy's entire business model, their sole purpose, is to hurt their customers, punish them for the need for electricity, then never mind.
If Aurora Energy are not solely focused on hurting the customer and punishing the need for electricity, then they should show it and help the customers that are suffering under such incredible debt through no fault of their own.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.