The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ambulance worker roster less than half-filled last weekend

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
December 14 2023 - 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stresses of ambulance ramping in hospitals are taking an ultimate toll on state paramedics, HACSU says.
The stresses of ambulance ramping in hospitals are taking an ultimate toll on state paramedics, HACSU says.

Less than half of Ambulance Tasmania's roster was filled across the northern region last Saturday night, generally recognised as the busiest night of the week for paramedics, a parliamentary inquiry has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help