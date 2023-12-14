Ambulance worker roster less than half-filled last weekend

Less than half of Ambulance Tasmania's roster was filled across the northern region last Saturday night, generally recognised as the busiest night of the week for paramedics, a parliamentary inquiry has heard.
Additionally, Health and Community Services Union has told a select community on ambulance ramping and transfer of care delays that shifts in the North-West were only filled between 50 to 70 per cent on a daily basis.
HASCU state assistant secretary Lucas Digney said at Thursday's hearings that ambulance ramping at hospitals was causing emotional and psychological distress to paramedics and leading conflicts with other health workers over care methods.
"Increasingly they're lessening their hours of work, increasingly they're taking sick leave, increasingly they're working shorter shifts," he said.
"It's coming to the point where they are looking for any type of solution that can be found."
Mr Digney said the northern roster for Ambulance Tasmania was just 40-per-cent filled last Saturday night.
He said it was normal for the roster in the North-West to be filled by only 50 to 70 per cent.
Mr Digney said having paramedics wait hours with patients at hospitals until emergency department beds and ward beds were freed up meant that regional crews needs to be called into the state centres to attend to newer emergency calls.
He told the committee in one instance a few weeks ago, a young man in a regional area had called for an ambulance and had waited for six hours with a broken pelvis before he received emergency treatment due to crews being unavailable due to other calls.
Hearings for the parliamentary inquiry into transfer of care delays have concluded for 2023 and will resume on January 23 and 24.
