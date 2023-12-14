Wild and windy weather fells tree in City Park, blocking Brisbane Street

Residents along Brisbane Street received a surprising start to the day when they found the road blocked by a tree formerly residing in City Park.
Wild and stormy weather on Wednesday, Decemeber 13, which caused about 8000 lightning strikes, brought the tree crashing down.
A section of forged steel fence was damaged in the process.
Gary Connelly, who lives nearby, said he woke early to go to work and found his route blocked, and promptly called emergency services.
"I didn't hear anything, and we were only two doors down from where it fell," Mr Connelly said.
"I came out of the drive to go to work that way and there it was."
Mr Connelly said he had previously mused that one of the trees bordering City Park may eventually fall in windy weather, but was surprised to see it happen.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood confirmed council crews had an early start, and after receiving the call at 3am had the road clear by 6am that morning.
The mayor said safety in and around City Park was a key priority for the council and although trees were subject to regular inspections, unpredictable weather was just that.
"Trees in City Park are regularly inspected for safety reasons, and this tree was recently given a clean bill of health," Cr Garwood said.
"However, this is no guarantee against all wind and weather events."
Cr Garwood said the council was considering its options for repairing the damaged fence.
