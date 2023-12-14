The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wild and windy weather fells tree in City Park, blocking Brisbane Street

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 15 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the trees in Launceston's City Park fell in strong winds on December 13, blocking Brisbane Street. Picture supplied
One of the trees in Launceston's City Park fell in strong winds on December 13, blocking Brisbane Street. Picture supplied

Residents along Brisbane Street received a surprising start to the day when they found the road blocked by a tree formerly residing in City Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.