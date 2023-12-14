What are Launceston families dealing with this Christmas?

A growing number of Launceston families are needing help, but the good news remains that charities are making a difference.
Organisations such as City Mission have long been reporting increased demand from the community amid rising cost of living.
Homelessness in the city has become increasingly visible and reports have shown that people are going without food, power and transport to balance the budget.
Presentations to City Mission have increased by 18-20 per cent since the same time last year.
This includes a 10 per cent increase in presentations from people who have never previously asked for emergency relief.
Growing mental fatigue, family breakdown and dwindling school attendance have also been documented.
City Mission's housing and emergency relief operations manager Stephen Hill said in the midst of challenging circumstances, many families had shown great resilience to bounce back from one-off crises.
"We're seeing an increased number of people who use the service once and then don't come back through," he said.
"The primary purpose of emergency relief is to responds to that element of crisis, to help someone get through that and hopefully they've got the means to navigate everything else.
"Seeing those one-off circumstances is actually really what the service is about, we don't want to build a dependence on people so they see it as just another stream of resource they can rely on on a regular basis.
"And for those people that have taken the steps to make that call [for the first time], there's a bit of courage - credit to them for reaching out."
City Mission helped 996 people in December 2022.
This year, they have already had 100-plus appointments to provide community members with Christmas gifts.
Charities across Launceston are having to turn people away due to the volume of presentations, but there is something you can do to help.
"Donations that come through have a real impact because it means that we can get those extra appointments through," Mr Hill said.
"That [means] the number of people [decreases] where we have to say 'we can't help you out today even though we know that you're in crisis'. They're difficult conversations.
"Every donation that comes through means we've got a better chance of helping people who make that call to say 'hey I can't do this by myself'."
The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal raises money every Christmas for City Mission, Salvation Army, Launceston Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul.
All four are aware that rising cost of living makes it harder for people to give, yet Launceston residents have proven no less generous.
"We understand that people who give are generally doing things hard as well," Mr Hill said.
"The price increases for everything affects everyone ... so [it's amazing] that we still see people being generous in their giving and thinking of others that are doing life pretty hard.
"We take that fairly seriously with how we distribute those [funds], so anything that comes in through the appeals is given directly to people in the local community.
"If the donation comes through Launceston, it's staying in the local area."
