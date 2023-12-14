Premier urges faster state servants' abuse claim investigations

Investigations into public servants accused of child sexual abuse are taking far too long to conclude, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has said.
Mr Rockliff said he has asked for an assurance from head of the state service Jenny Gale that investigators were working as quickly as possible to resolve the matters.
According to the Department of Premier and Cabinet, 74 state servants were suspended from work between October 2020 and December 1 this year as a result of allegations of child sexual abuse.
"It is clear that the length of time some public service employee investigations are taking falls far short of mine and the public's expectations," Mr Rockliff said.
"We must do better and do all we can - within the law - to ensure investigations are timely.
"I have urgently tasked the head of the state service to work with secretaries to provide me with assurances that all available legal and workplace remedies to resolve outstanding matters are being taken as quickly as is possible."
Mr Rockliff's statement came after Labor claimed that taxpayers have paid out over $6 million in wages to public servants accused of child abuse.
Labor Braddon MHA Dr Shane Broad said that of the 74 employees stood down on full pay due to abuse allegations, 22 have been stood down on full pay for over a year, and six others for more than 1,000 days.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the fact Mr Rockliff had admitted the investigations were taking too long was evidence that the government did not take the issue seriously enough.
"It's unacceptable that these investigations are taking years," she said.
But abuse victim's advocate Steve Fisher accused the opposition party of "playing politics" with child abuse.
"We are very disappointed that these issues are already being used as a political football," he said.
"[We] are concerned that the recommendations are being misinterpreted and twisted around to suit the rhetoric of certain people just to score cheap political points."
Abuse survivors are re-traumatised every time the issue is raised again as a political tool, he said.
"We have been through a Royal Commission, and now a COI and we just want the government to be allowed to get on with doing their job," Mr Fisher said.
"Once again, victim-survivors are being used as collateral damage in an attempt to score cheap political points.
"Enough is enough."
