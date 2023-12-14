Disqualified driver pleads guilty over crash which injured four people

Injuries to four people crashed into by a disqualified driver who was driving a stolen car on Industry Road were serious, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
The details of the injuries were revealed by police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole in the case of Mathew Leigh Coates, 35, of Bridport.
Coates pleaded guilty to counts of driving while disqualified two counts of unlawful possession of property, a count of motor vehicle stealing, a count of being a driver and failing to stop, a count of failing to to keep to the left side of the road, possession of stolen firearms and drug possession charges.
On Tuesday, Coates was sentenced to 16 months jail for drug trafficking, possession of a stolen motor bike and possession of a .22 pistol.
Mr Ercole said Coates was driving a stolen Ford Ranger when it collided with a Toyota Rav 4 on September 12. The vehicle had been stolen from Thistle street.
Mr Ercole said injuries suffered by the passengers included a muscle tear and a torn carotid artery.
The court heard that a passenger later suffered a stroke upon return to Victoria.
Defence lawyer Fran McCracken said Coates had turned to trafficking to fund a relapse into illicit drugs and received the jail term with an eight-month, non-parole period.
She said Coates offending had been over a short period of 11 days between September 9 and September 20.
She said the crash was on a rural road which did not actually have lines.
"Industry Road is a rural road on the way to Bridport," she said.
She conceded he was driving a stolen car and was a disqualified driver.
"It is accepted that the injuries were serious," she said.
"The passenger who had a stroke travelled to Victoria and the stroke happened there so could have been a combination of the crash and flying."
She said the firearm was in a car Coates purchased and he had not realised it was in the car.
Ms McCracken submitted that the totality of Coates sentence, bearing in mind Tuesday's Supreme Court sentence, was a factor magistrate Ken Stanton should consider.
A four-month suspended jail sentence will be considered as part of a resentencing for breach of a community correction order.
He adjourned sentencing until December 20.
