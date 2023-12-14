About 8000 lightning strikes in just one day as state faces high fire danger

Lightning has struck Tasmania about 8000 times in just 24 hours, starting fires despite the periods of intense rainfall.
"Aircraft are being deployed today to check for any possible fires as a result," emergency services said on December 14.
Several fires were reported, including one at Kentish overnight where lightning hit a tree, causing an old, abandoned house nearby to burn.
There were various other fires in the North-West, following on from a series in the state's western areas largely caused by lightning.
The State Emergency Service responded to 12 storm-related incidents in the 24 hours to mid-morning on December 14.
"These were in Latrobe, Sheffield, Upper Burnie, Dunalley, Deloraine, Kings Meadows, Northdown, Devonport and Hellyer and were related to heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorm activity," emergency services said.
"High fire danger ratings are in place across Furneaux Islands, Central North, North-East, East Coast, Midlands and the South-East.
"Further high fire danger is expected on Saturday, across most of the state."
Mount Read, on the West Coast, had 45 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on December 14, according to the weather bureau.
Devonport Airport had 31.2 millimetres, Smithton 24.6, Hobart 17.7 and Launceston 14.4.
Power outages - largely caused by lightning, weather conditions or emergency repairs - persisted for hundreds of residents, according to TasNetworks.
As of 11.49am, they included:
The weather bureau forecast there was a chance of some showers in the North-West on December 15 and 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.