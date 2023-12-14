The Examiner
LGH doctors still working under duct taped surgery lights, Labor claims

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 14 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:04pm
Lighting equipment in an operating theatre in the LGH is being duct taped. The department says its an interim measure. Picture supplied
Lighting equipment in an operating theatre in the LGH is being duct taped. The department says its an interim measure. Picture supplied

Surgical lights at the Launceston General Hospital have still not been replaced six months after the issue first emerged.

