Perth reintroduce trio in attempt to bury Demons against Evandale Panthers

It is fair to say that Perth coach Mat Devlin was left far from satisfied after his side were knocked over for 72 in last week's loss against Trevallyn in the TCL Premier League.
"We have to bat a lot better, especially after last week's effort, it was actually pretty disgusting the effort the batters put in after the bowlers did a terrific job," he said.
A theme Devlin has been disgruntled by all season, the Demons fell 49 runs short in a performance where the side were unable to put all three facets of the game together, leaving them in fifth with just two wins in seven games.
Perth's task to get their season going won't be getting any easier either, with a trip to Morven Park against undefeated league-leaders Evandale Panthers on the cards.
Following on from their three-wicket elimination final win last season, the Panthers demolished Perth by 74 runs in round two, with Grant Davern (46) and skipper Jonty Manktelow (78*) impressive with the bat before Sam McLean (4-37) and Jacob Walker (3-31) got the job done with the ball.
Manktelow said that performance was indicative of his side's improvement from last campaign, noting that their batting had been far more consistent this time around.
"Last year we had a few batting collapses whereas this year we've got a very solid top six that, even if we lose a couple of wickets early, we've got batters down the order that can make runs," he said.
Evandale Panthers' bowling line-up will look different from the round-two clash with Walker and Umang Patel out of action, replaced by Harwinder Bangu and A-grade captain Josh Crase.
With Perth bringing back wicket-keeper Jakob Williams, Tom Murfett and Andrew Rigby, Devlin explained why the batting line-up had been coming unstuck, including errors which he said could not be repeated on Saturday.
"Our batters are trying to win 40-over games in 20 overs basically, they're not giving themselves time," he said.
"They're just not giving themselves enough time to settle in and see what the ball is doing on the day, they're just trying to hit boundaries and it's just bringing us down far too often."
With round nine the final set of matches before the Christmas break, Devlin warned time was running out for the Demons to turn the ship around.
"It's really important that we finish the year off with a win to keep us in touch with the top four," he said.
"Another loss makes it really hard come that final push towards finals. It's all about getting wins before Christmas and we just haven't done it yet."
While for Manktelow, wins on the board have not been an issue at all, but the desire to remain unbeaten until 2024 was strong among his squad.
"To remain undefeated would be huge, especially as getting wins early in the season is pretty crucial," he said.
"To finish on top undefeated heading into the second half of the season after Christmas will put us in a real good position to be able to finish in the top two and have that double chance to hopefully make a grand final."
Elsewhere, ACL travel to second-placed Hadspen in search of their first win of the season, while Legana host Longford with both needing a win to boost their finals chances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.