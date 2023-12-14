Man smashed rival's jaw out of 'misguided protection' of friend

A West Launceston man was drunk when he punched and broke another man's jaw during an altercation outside a Brisbane Street hotel.
Tristan John Wood, now 20, pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting Callum Ackers, 19, in Launceston about 11.30pm pm January 7 2023.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said two groups had been at loggerheads during the evening.
Woods group went to the hotel after being tipped off that there may be a fight.
Mr Hills said an acquaintance of Woods struck Mr Ackers and the two were wrestling when Wood arrived.
"He said 'get off him, c---' and then punched him to the side of the face," Mr Hills said.
After the strike, Mr Ackers had a bleeding nose and mouth and suffered a bilateral fractured jaw.
The injury was so serious that he was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital for surgery.
In an interview with police, Wood eventually admitted his role saying he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol.
In a victim impact statement, the complainant said that on the night he had lost a lot of blood and could not shut his mouth because of the jaw fracture.
He said he lost a significant amount of weight because he could not eat solid food and had lost income because he could not work for six weeks.
Mr Hills submitted to Justice Robert Pearce that general deterrence ought to have precedence as a factor in sentencing.
"It is all too common that people drinking attack others in public," he said.
He said one punch legislation showed how seriously the community wanted denunciation of such behaviour.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Wood had acted in misguided protection of a friend.
She said he did not know Mr Ackers.
"He made a foolish decision that he continues to regret," Ms Flanagan said.
She said Wood was employed doing two jobs and had no prior offences.
Ms Flanagan said Wood had seen the complainant scruff his acquaintance and was unaware his acquaintance had initially applied force to Mr Ackers.
She submitted that a sentence short of an actual jail sentence was appropriate.
Justice Robert Pearce ordered that Wood be assessed for suitability to perform community work and postponed sentencing until December 18 .
