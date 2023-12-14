The Examiner
Man smashed rival's jaw out of 'misguided protection' of friend

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 18 2023 - 4:12pm, first published December 14 2023 - 1:07pm
Tristan John Wood pleaded guilty to assault in Supreme Court
A West Launceston man was drunk when he punched and broke another man's jaw during an altercation outside a Brisbane Street hotel.

