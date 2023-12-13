House of the Week | Absolute luxury in this divine oasis

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Stylish, sophisticated and luxuriously appointed, this award-winning residence has been architecturally designed, with fastidious attention to detail that radiates throughout the home's expansive dimensions.
George Bushby of Bushby Creese said, "this remarkable residence has also featured on Channel 9's Dream Homes Revealed."
Offering a private yet captivating street presence, the flawless exterior sets the tone with an exposed aggregate driveway leading to the striking black facade with feature spotted gum timber. Enduring style and uncompromising luxury are essential features of this profoundly practical layout, delivering a soothing environment for everyday living and vibrant entertaining.
The grand entrance delivers an immediate sense of space, guiding the eye past the Artic White concrete flooring to the never-to-be-built picturesque native outlook that carries on throughout the home. Framed by soaring ceilings, large glass windows and vast stacker doors, the home offers uninterrupted indoor/outdoor connection.
"An organic palette of timber, stone, glass, and woolen surfaces mirrors nature, adding warmth and depth to the minimalist design," George said.
The sleek kitchen caters to every occasion in style, offering Miele appliances, an abundance of soft close cabinetry, and a feature 60mm stone black island bench/ breakfast bar. The main retreat features a serene outlook and includes a palatial walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite featuring a double shower, double stone vanity, and stunning stone bath. A commitment to quality is carried throughout the home with the remaining bedrooms and bathroom also offering generous proportions, great storage, and quality materials.
Designed with functionality in mind this residence offers an array of extra features including: zoned ducted heating/cooling; double glazing throughout; wired-in security system; and an 8x8m garage with internal access, fitted cabinetry and a remote-controlled 6m panel lift door.
Enhanced by an ideal location this residence is privately positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the privacy of a substantial 2,096 metre-squared (approx.) allotment without the hassle of high maintenance upkeep, with the native landscaping offering a low maintenance lifestyle without compromising on proportions.
