House of the Week | Absolute luxury in this divine oasis

The sleek kitchen caters to every occasion in style, offering Miele appliances, an abundance of soft close cabinetry, and a feature 60mm stone black island bench/ breakfast bar. The main retreat features a serene outlook and includes a palatial walk-in wardrobe and luxurious ensuite featuring a double shower, double stone vanity, and stunning stone bath. A commitment to quality is carried throughout the home with the remaining bedrooms and bathroom also offering generous proportions, great storage, and quality materials.

