Premiership redemption at centre of Parrots' seven new inclusions

It was a tough pill to swallow on September 16 for Bridgenorth's women as they sat on UTAS Stadium watching on as Old Launcestonians lifted the NTFAW premier trophy.
Bobby Beams' side had won 16 in a row in such an imperious nature that few outside of the Blues would have predicted they would go down in the grand final.
But with that in the past, the Parrots have rolled up their sleeve with one thing in mind: redemption.
"They are really, really jumping out of their skin to keep improving and keep growing the legacy of our women's program," Beams said.
"It could have gone one or two ways really after the grand final because the girls had worked so hard on the track and right through from probably October 2022, so they'd had a really big workload.
"It could have either went, 'well, we've given our absolute all and we didn't get the job done' or 'we didn't get the job done, but we're not going to rest based on that, we're going to be more driven to get the job done'."
To help the team take that one step further and win their maiden NTFAW flag, the Parrots have welcomed in seven recruits.
Monique Dufty arrives as a Launceston premiership player having played for Scottsdale this year, with a trio of Tasmania Devils representatives in Taja Richardson, Georgia Rigby and Chelsea Bezemer committing to Parrot Park for 2024.
Talented state hockey player Lucy Cooper, Elliouse McCullagh and Kaitlen Swenson will also don the green and red.
With the bolstered squad already "hungry" for next season to start, Beams said he and the players must find a balance between replicating their success this year and identifying - and fixing - areas of improvement.
"There is so much we've done right and we continue to back in our process and our program, but there's some areas that we probably identified that we can use as real growth points," he said.
"We already have addressed some and will continue to do so, but I think really the main thing is just continue to provide that environment the girls can enjoy and flourish in and be the best versions of themselves."
Next season will likely mark the final one in its current format, with Bridgenorth having already announced their interest in joining the NTFA's Northern Premier League in 2025.
