Former Sri Lankan international teammates reunite for Perth Cricket Club

In a boon for the TCL Twenty20 competition, Perth Demons have their two former Sri Lankan international cricketers playing for them against Legana tonight at Perth Cricket Ground.
Nuwan Kulasekara is back after starring last weekend while Kaushalya Weeraratne returns after making his first appearance in round one.
Demons player Chris Collins got the pair to the club after his former Brighton Union coach Yasas Tillakaratne put the trio in touch.
They all live in Melbourne and Collins - who travels back to play with his home club each week - flew over with the duo on Thursday.
Tillakaratne's brother Hashan previously captained Sri Lanka.
More than 200 people watched Kulasekara last week and Collins said it was great to see the gun cricketer so invested in helping the club's youngsters with their bowling.
The 41-year-old, who represented his country on 263 occasions, took 1-13 and made a blistering 62 runs not out off 21 balls against Launceston Nepali.
Many would remember Kulasekara steaming in for Sri Lanka as a bowler so he wore a smile when talking about making some runs.
Kulasekara and Weeraratne, who are both about the same age, have a classic story of a life-long friendship spent bonding over cricket.
They played at the same junior club, made the Sri Lankan A team and then progressed to the national outfit.
As Kulasekara said, "I know his game and he knows mine".
They said they played in four international matches together, including games against West Indies (2008), the Asia Cup and in a 2008 four nations Twenty20 series in Canada.
That they have two sons each is something else they have in common.
Weeraratne, an all-rounder who plays for Box Hill North Super Kings, retired from national duties in 2010 and has lived in Melbourne since 2012.
Meanwhile, Kulasekara retired from international cricket in 2018 and moved to Melbourne in the past two years after having travelled from Sri Lanka to play since 2018.
He plays for Dandenong West in the Dandenong District Cricket Association and provides one-to-one cricket coaching as his job.
"It's good to play on the same team, in the last few years we've been playing against each other (in Melbourne)," Weeraratne said.
It was no surprise to hear the great mates, who started cricket together, were talking all about the Australia versus Pakistan Test match on their flight over from Melbourne.
They just can't get enough of the sport.
