Feature Property | No shortage on privacy

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Built in 1999, if it's privacy you want, then this home delivers. Full of character, the facade of the home features a beautiful combination of red brick and wooden accents. Set high on a hill, on an internal block of approximately 5251 metre-squared, the property boasts established trees and a stunning view over Blackstone Heights.
With an exceptional 244 metre-squared of living space, and set over two levels, this home is ideal for families or couples that enjoy their space. The living spaces are cosy yet spacious, and offer plenty of windows allowing light and warmth all year round.
The upper level boasts three-bedrooms, a full bathroom and sitting room. The lower level has the master suite with a walk-in-robe and an ensuite, a second bedroom, powder room, kitchen, lounge and dining room.
The bright and spacious timber kitchen has ample storage and offers relaxed dining at the bench or easy access to the adjacent dining area.
Outside is a great four car garage with power, and an attached carport for undercover parking.
All of this close to parks, Trevallyn Dam and a short drive to Prospect Marketplace. Book your appointment with the team at Harcourts Launceston today.
