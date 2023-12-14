Never enough praise for paramedics, hard-working health staff

THE recent accolades for paramedics and LGH are definitely justified (The Examiner, December 12).
Last week, I was subject to extreme pain with a health issue which was necessary to call an ambulance.
The ambulance team, on arrival and immediately seeing my agony, assisted me with their skills.
On arrival at the LGH, I was immediately given pain relief and a doctor without hesitation worked on the problem.
It was complex, and after two hours of success and failure, the problem was fixed.
During the whole procedure, several well-trained nurses were in attendance not only showering me with their skills and gentle kindness, but calming reassurance.
Doctors, nurses, and paramedics go unnoticed until you need them and then you worship them.
We are blessed to live in a country with such a good health system.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
THE impact on COP28 of the fossil fuel industries owners, CEOs, and those businesses still reliant on fossil fuels must make even Theo Bakker (The Examiner, December 3) become alarmed.
Despite all the warnings of scientists, and the agreement of most of the world's governments, it appears that the outcome of this international meeting will fail.
The fossil fuel industry, which influences governments at local, regional, state, federal and international levels, drives activists to take every opportunity to protest at the serious destruction our continued use of these fuels is causing.
The kind of disruption caused by temporarily halting traffic, or business trading is so minor when compared with how nature is responding to our continued denial of the science - extreme events - floods, fires, storms, droughts.
Activists are ordinary people who have been pushed to the limit by the failure of all usual means of protest - letter-writing, marches, holding banners, talking to politicians, signing petitions.
The lack of response to our requests, despite overwhelming evidence that the world is heading like some huge lemming mass towards destroying our only home, keeps us solidly confronting the ones who are holding us back.
No matter what individuals can do to contain our own emissions it is now too late for anyone except governments to change this fatal course.
Time is running out - the time to voice your own protest is now.
Dr Helen Hutchinson, Deloraine
EXTREME climatic events that have manifested themselves across the world for the year to date should not be a surprise.
Scientists have been warning the world now for many years that the actions of humans will change the world climates in many devastating ways.
Some of the climatic related events that have taken place this year to date, that attest to accurate forecasts of scientists, are as follows:
Perhaps now our federal government may be forced to respect and act upon with haste the proven science of human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingsford SA
I AGREE with Darryl Poke's opinion about the Labor Party (The Examiner, December 13).
It certainly appears that the old-fashioned politician that actually supports their constituents is to all and sundry dead and buried.
If they don't support their factional warlords, they are not endorsed at the next election.
What we then get are politicians that only care for themselves and their faction.
It's time the Labor party allowed their politicians to vote on the issue, and not for the faction, and then maybe they might start getting back the working-class vote.
Chris Hinds, George Town
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.