'In it to win': Cricket North teams keen to make most of Twenty20 comp

It's no secret the Cricket North Twenty20 competition generates different levels of enthusiasm but last year it was clear premiers South Launceston had a ball.
They defeated a formidable Westbury side who were chasing a three-peat while achieving their own piece of history.
The Knights hadn't been in the T20 decider for about seven years.
A round-robin will be played across Saturday and Sunday before the top teams face-off in the grand final on Friday, January 12.
South captain Jeremy Jackson explained how his group approached the short-form tournament.
"We're really focusing on trying to build that winning culture and go into every game we play with a mindset that we're looking to take it really seriously and win," he said.
"Even though there's not a Hurricanes Community Cup opportunity at the end of the T20 competition this year, it's still a local competition against our other Cricket North clubs that there's a flag and trophy carrot at the end of."
Reflecting on last season's success, he said the Knights had an even spread of contributors across most games.
They were able to make strong starts with the bat and capitalise with power through the middle order while the bowlers also adapted well.
Jackson said the Knights would take a similar side into the T20s and added teenager Ethan Arnott would play.
"He has been hitting the ball really well in second grade, school cricket and other cricket he's been playing this year," he said.
"He won himself a first grade debut a couple of weeks ago."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell is likewise keen to see his side perform well.
"It's an exciting style of cricket and a big part of cricket now so we're really keen," he said.
"We're in it to win and we're going to select the best team possible."
Westbury will be without spinner Ian Labrooy for the weekend while captain Daniel Murfet is unavailable on Sunday.
The reliable Joel Lloyd will captain the Shamrocks across the weekend.
Last season's grand finalists have bolstered their batting stocks with stroke players Adam House (Hadspen and Sisitha Jayasinghe (South Launceston) now in their top three.
They also have an in-form Dean Thiesfield who smacked 57 from 56 balls last weekend.
Murfet provided insight into what it had taken to win games during the tournament in recent years.
He said a run-rate of six an over (120 runs) usually made for a competitive score given the CN standard and conditions.
"It comes down to restricting extras with the ball and fielding really well," he said.
"We don't come across many batters that can strike the ball at 200 and there's not too many batters that can consistently hit the ball over the fence.
"Bowling well and executing plans to certain fields is really key for us."
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott said it was frustrating not to get over the line in last weekend's one-day clash against top-placed Westbury after having them 3-2.
He said the Eagles needed to snap a 77-run partnership between Murfet and Thiesfield earlier to give themselves every chance of victory.
Taking positive risks with the bat and restricting the opposition with the ball are the focal points this weekend.
Scott said the Eagles would likely draw on a squad of 16 and look to post early wins to set up their campaign.
Launceston coach Heath Clayton said the Lions, who are coming off a solid win one-day against South, would look to promote some second-grade players across the weekend.
The Greater Northern Raiders, who are also playing Twenty20 matches on Saturday at UTAS Stadium, are likely to draw on Cricket North talent.
Those selected are then likely to return for their home clubs on Sunday.
CN matches start at 10am on Saturday and Sunday.
