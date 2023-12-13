Sex conversion practices to be criminalised under draft law

Harmful practices aimed at changing the sexual orientation of transgender, gay, lesbian or gender-diverse individuals would be criminalised under a long-awaited draft bill released by the government.
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said the government is seeking input from the public over the draft Justice Miscellaneous (Conversion Practices) Bill, which would criminalise attempts to change a person's sexual orientation through certain activities.
Under the bill, adults found guilty of carrying out conversion practices could be fined up to $29,250 and be jailed for up to 18 months.
The ban is aimed at preventing the harmful practices such as inducing vomiting or nausea in the recipient while they are shown images connected to their sexual orientation.
But it has drawn anger from LGBTIQA+ activists, who claim it does not go far enough to protect gender-diverse people and has numerous exclusions that would allow conversions to continue.
These exclusions in the bill included those by health service providers that are "clinically appropriate".
The bill also excludes expressing opinions or religious views, or parents' guidance to their children, as a conversion practice.
The draft bill read: "A practice that amounts to no more than the expression of an opinion, idea or belief by a person, including a statement of religious principle or the provision of parental guidance, is not a conversion practice for the purposes of this bill."
The exclusions have disappointed activists already dismayed at the long delay in the draft bill's publication.
"This is the kind of bill you would draft if you wanted to appear to ban conversion practices without actually banning them," said Rodney Croome, president of Equality Tasmania.
"The bill will allow conversion practices to continue, both in health and religious settings, under the guise of ill-defined terms like 'support', 'assistance', 'care' and 'guidance'.
"It will also allow conversion practices if there is 'consent', despite the fact that it is impossible to consent to a 'treatment' that doesn't work for a 'condition' that doesn't exist.
"These are the holes conversion practitioners will crawl through so they can continue to inflict their cruel and discredited 'therapies'."
Free Speech Alliance spokesperson Isla McGregor said she was pleased that the government had taken a nuanced approach that did not impede the professional ethics of health practitioners.
"We also consider that the government have been cautious not to be adversely impacted by a political lobby group that does not understand the important international developments in treatments of care for minors with gender dysphoria," she said.
Australian Christian Lobby Tasmania spokesman Christopher Brohier, who vigorously opposed the bill, said although the exclusions inserted would help protect parents, they did not go far enough.
"The exclusions in relation to parents and spiritual counsellors should go wider," he said.
The bill's statement that parental guidance is not a conversion practice raises more problems than it solves, he said.
"What if a parent says to a 14 year-old they can't go to a certain party on the basis of the parent's apprehension of certain sexual conduct - is that a conversion practice?
"Because it's not just guidance, it is an instruction."
It also it also missed out non-parent family members, such as grandparents or uncles, he said.
Public consultation on the draft bill closes on February 16. The draft bill and submission form are available on the Department of Justice website.
