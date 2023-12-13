No plea to window smashing charge

A Newnham man did not plead when he faced the Launceston Magistrates Court on a count of unlawfully destroying property on October 30 2023.
Nathaniel Graham John Pollock-Conway, 28, was represented by defence lawyer Michael Larcombe.
Magistrate Ken Stanton adjourned the case until February 16, 2024.
The case is likely to be eventually heard in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
The damage to six large plate glass windows of the The Agency offices occurred about 4.30pm when staff were still working in the office.
