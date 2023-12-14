Bright future for renewables as large-scale solar farm approved

The future for renewable energy in Tasmania is looking brighter after the state's first large-scale solar farm got its council tick of approval.
A 288-megawatt solar farm, planned to be built at the historic Connorville property, was given unanimous approval by Northern Midlands councillors on December 11.
Now 677,000 solar panels and high voltage transmission lines will be built across 600 hectares of the 17,000-hectare property.
Sheep will still graze on the land after the solar panels are installed, keeping the property true to its heritage.
Several councillors spoke in favour of the project at the meeting and councillor Richard Adams said it was "wonderful" to see another renewable energy project in the works within the Northern Midlands.
Councillor Alison Andrews also gave the project a strong endorsement and said she was happy to support a leading edge project.
Councillor Paul Terrett said the project was a game changer and would hopefully go some way to driving down soaring energy prices.
"It will be a game changer for us and hopefully push down energy prices," Cr Terrett said.
"There are always concerns with energy prices in Tasmania going up when we're doing our fair share of trying to provide energy and it's going to the mainland.
"I just hope that this may be another step to reducing energy prices in Tasmania."
The Northern Midlands Solar Farm is expected to be operational by 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.