Crucial service given helping hand as cost of living bites

The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact vulnerable Tasmanians, particularly young mothers.
Some as young as 15-years-old are among those helped into long-term housing by Launceston-based not-for-profit Karinya Young Women's Service.
Chief executive officer Jane Gaetani-Black said furnishing the homes with whitegoods was proving difficult.
Ms Gaetani-Black said, as costs of living rose, it seemed fewer people were upgrading items like refrigerators, microwaves and washing machines.
This meant there were few cheap options for those vulnerable women and Ms Gaetani-Black said even if clients could make-do washing clothes at a laundromat, refrigerators and microwaves were essential.
"What we find is that in setting up a home, our young mums - who are anywhere between 15 and 20 years of age - they don't have the funds necessarily to be able to purchase new," she said.
"Second-hand is getting really difficult to come by."
However, a $5000 community grant given by the Tasmanian Gas Pipeline will go some way to fixing this situation, giving the charity the funds to buy the much-needed appliances.
This was the second year Karinya Young Women's Service received a grant from the pipeline company, with the 2022 funds put towards outreach services.
Ms Gaetani-Black said young women could be referred to the service for a number of reasons, but all were either at risk of homelessness or experiencing it.
After short-term issues were dealt with and stable housing was arranged, the priority for the charity was to help young women return to education and independence.
Tasmanian Gas Pipeline chief executive Wacek Lipski said the grants program, which had its funding pool increased to more than $30,0000 in 2023, was designed to support organisations like Karinya Young Women's Service.
"Karinya provides a crucial service by helping at risk young people in Northern Tasmania with crisis accommodation, as well as assisting them to gain their own independence," Mr Lipski said.
"The Tasmanian Gas Pipeline is immensely proud to support Karinya to deliver services and continue on its noble quest to end youth homelessness."
