'Biggest drug seizure' in state history: $4.6 million bust

Police have arrested two Tasmanian men near Devonport and seized seven kilograms of cocaine and methylamphetamine, in what has been described as the single biggest drug bust in the state's history.
Southern District Commander Jason Elmer said they intercepted the two men in their vessel shortly after they arrived at Rocky Cape on the North-West Coast from Victoria early Thursday morning.
"This is the single biggest drug seizure in the history of Tasmania Police," Commander Elmer said.
"Police will allege they located four kilograms of cocaine and three kilograms of methylamphetamine, along with a firearm, in the possession of these men," he said.
The firearm was a .22-calibre pistol with ammunition.
The vessel that the men used to travel from Victoria to Tasmania and vehicle and trailer with combined value of approximately $250,000, were also seized, Commander Elmer said.
The latest bust followed a similar arrest in Devonport last month, when police found two kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of methylamphetamine in the boost of a car that arrived on the Spirit of Tasmania.
In the latest operation, the arrested men included a 34-year-old Elderslie man and a 40-year-old Swansea man.
Both have been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, as well as firearms offences.
They were remanded in custody and appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
Commander Elmer said the seized drugs equated to about 30,000 street deals worth of methylamphetamine, and 4000 street deals of cocaine.
He estimated the street value of the seized drugs at approximately $4.6 million.
"We know illicit drugs cause harm in our community and we see the very real and wide-reaching impact these drugs have, both on individuals and on our community as a whole," he said.
"As we have said before, anyone seeking to profit by selling harmful drugs to Tasmanians should know we will target them and their activities.
"We are committed to preventing the importation and distribution of these substances."
Commander Elmer declined to comment on whether the police operation was linked to other cases.
