Alf swoops in as substitute Santa after unlucky turn of events

Veteran Santa Claus Alf Ranson saved the day for the Hagley Community Christmas party this year.
The Santa suit belonging to recent regular Santa, Adam Boscoe, was checked in for dry cleaning at Georges dry cleaning service in Launceston in late November.
In some seasonal bad tidings Adam's Santa suit was destroyed in a fire at the dry cleaner in Launceston on Sunday, December 3.
Hagley Community Christmas party organiser Corisa Boscoe said she searched the internet for four hours looking for a replacement suit but was unable to find a suitable one.
"We only had a few days and we could not find a quality suit in Launceston and anything bought online would not have been delivered in time," Ms Boscoe of the Hagley General Store and Post Office said.
"It was when I was desperate that Alf came into the post office saying that he had been a Santa for fifty years so was happy to step up," Ms Boscoe said.
"He was a saviour for the event because Santa is who the children want to come and see."
Ms Boscoe said the event at the Hagley Recreation Ground was well attended on Tuesday night.
The long running event features a barbecue supplied by the Westbury and Hadspen Lions' clubs, music by the U3A Strummers and Drummer group as well as games for children and a raffle.
The event has been conducted on the second Tuesday in December for about 40 years.
