Driving after big day at a wedding proves expensive for young painter

A drink-driving episode had proved an expensive mistake for a 21-year-old third year apprentice painter, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Bradley Erik Watson pleaded guilty to exceeding 0.05 on November 5, 2023 and being a person mentioned in the Road Safety and Traffic Act as not being allowed to consume any alcohol before driving.
Police prosecutor Guiliano Ercole said police were called to a crash in lower Charles street where a white car had a traffic pole underneath it.
Mr Ercole said Watson told police he had been drinking since 1pm at a wedding and that alcohol was the reason for the crash.
A breath test resulted in a reading of 0.118.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Watson made a bad error of judgement.
"There has been significant property damage Mr Watson has received an account for $17,000 for damage to the traffic light and his car worth 47000 was written off," he said.
"So this bad error of judgment will probably cost him $27,000 by the time fines are taken into account."
Mr Tucker said he could be satisfied Watson would not be back before the court in the future because he would b reminded every day as he pays off the bills of his mistake.
He said he had no prior offences.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said that Watson was paying the consequences of his inexperience.
He dismissed count 1 and subsumed it in count 2 and fined him $800 and disqualified him from driving for seven months backdated to November 5.
