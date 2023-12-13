The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Lions share $2000 as Empty Stocking gifts trickle in

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 13 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside Lions Club president Arun Pratap. The club has donated $2000 to the Empty Stocking Appeal. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Riverside Lions Club president Arun Pratap. The club has donated $2000 to the Empty Stocking Appeal. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Empty Stocking Appeal is edging closer to $20,000 following a $2000 donation from the Riverside Lions Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.