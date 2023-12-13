Lions share $2000 as Empty Stocking gifts trickle in

The Empty Stocking Appeal is edging closer to $20,000 following a $2000 donation from the Riverside Lions Club.
The club has been a regular contributor to the appeal, which is aiming to raise $90,000 for Launceston's most in-need community members.
President Arun Pratap said the club was eager to support the community.
"The motive of our Lions Club is to serve," Mr Pratap said.
"It's very good camaraderie and a social occasion - people get together to raise funds and help out the community, it's a really good thing.
"But like a lot of other clubs, we're struggling with membership going down so we need more members - people who like to give back to the community."
Mr Pratap said service clubs could be useful vehicles for people who have a vision for a community project, but perhaps not the resources needed to carry it through.
"One of the best way to do it is to join a service club like the Lions club because we have our liability insurance, we have know-how, we have been doing things," he said.
"People can join and we can do that project with them and it's a gain-gain situation."
The Empty Stocking Appeal is about $70,000 short of its target heading into the final weeks of December.
Donations can be made via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3) or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Collection tins have also been set up at participating Northern Tasmanian newsagents.
