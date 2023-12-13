Launceston's Carols by Candlelight primed for new indoor venue

Launceston families heading to Carols by Candelight on Sunday can rest assured that even if the weather outside is frightful, the Silverdome will be delightful.
The Prospect arena is the latest venue to stage the popular event, which had been held in City Park for decades.
Country Club Tasmania hosted Carols in 2021 and 2022, but is off-limits for the duration of a major renovation.
Sandy Astill, president of Launceston Carols by Candlelight Incorporated, said organisers had been delighted to be offered the indoor venue.
As many as 5000 people are expected to fill the Silverdome with blankets, electronic candles and good vibes when the first carol begins at 6pm.
"We're really excited because this used to be a venue that had massive concerts - Tina Turner, The Wiggles, Elton John - so they're really well equipped for something like this," Mrs Astill said.
"Everyone's allowed to bring a picnic blanket and chairs on the floor, and then we also have the grandstand."
This year's event has been dubbed 'Carols at the Dome' and will feature more than 120 performers, all of whom are volunteers.
Mrs Astill said Carols was very much a case of "the community entertaining the community".
"We're very grateful to Silverdome and all of our sponsors - this event does not happen without community support," she said.
"We have to raise every cent to be able to make it happen."
Carols has always been a hit with families, and this year's event will be no exception.
Giving the new venue a test run this week, Legana's Jozie de Deuge said there was something special about carols.
"I love getting together with the family and celebrating with the community," she said.
Isla Power, 7, said she didn't have a particular favourite carol, but could do Away in a Manger in sign language.
"They [carols] are really fun," she said.
Carols by Candelight will be held at the Silverdome from 6pm to 8.30pm on Sunday, December 17.
Doors open from 4.30pm.
Tickets are available online and are $5 for adults, $2.50 for children (ages 3-15) and free for children two years and under.
For more details visit www.launcestoncarolsbycandlelight.org/
