The Examinersport
Home/Sport/AFL
Good News

Living with the Saints' skipper: Schoenmaker's new life in the AFL

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 13 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker in his new colours. Picture by St Kilda Football Club
Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker in his new colours. Picture by St Kilda Football Club

Being thrust into an AFL environment is a big challenge for any draftee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.