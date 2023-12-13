Living with the Saints' skipper: Schoenmaker's new life in the AFL

Being thrust into an AFL environment is a big challenge for any draftee.
However, Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker has had some quality assistance over the past month.
The 18-year-old and fellow new Saint Angus Hastie are living with St Kilda captain Jack Steele, picking his brain before the club's five draftees move into a share-house after Christmas.
"Living with Jack has been awesome, I didn't think I would be lucky enough to snag him as a living buddy," Schoenmaker said.
"Obviously he's the captain and he's been around the AFL land for a while now, he just gives us so much insight and information when taking notes and to be on time with meetings.
"Angus is also a really close mate of mine, we've grown really strong through this period, it's been a dream."
Schoenmaker described moving away from his dad Danny and mum Alisha as "a challenge" in what has been a massive month.
On night two of the national draft, he slid down the order, selected with the third-last pick - number 62.
The left-footer was not even in the house when his name was called, out "having a hug with Mum" before joining Darcy Wilson, Lance Collard, Hastie and Hugo Garcia as new Saints recruits.
"It's been a dream, the transition has been seamless, I've really enjoyed it and all of the boys have taken us in as a group of draftees - everyone's been awesome," he said.
"I can't fault it and I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Training under the likes of Ross Lyon, Brendon Goddard, Corey Enright, Lenny Hayes and Robert Harvey, the defender has been working closely with Sandringham VFL coach Jake Batchelor, who is his duty of care coach.
Schoenmaker said the Saints' training has been more than just what happens on the track.
"We focus a lot on off-field stuff, off-field behaviours and also behaviour when we are around the club," he said.
"We got eased into it through the first week and even the second week, through until now, just so that we don't have any injuries just because it is a step up in load.
"The level of intensity that the boys train at is unbelievable so it's been a really good test but really enjoyable at the same time."
If selected, Schoenmaker's first game in St Kilda colours will be on March 3 in the pre-season contest against North Melbourne at the club's home, Moorabbin.
He'll also get the chance to wear the number 27 in Launceston later in the year, with the Saints facing Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on Saturday, May 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.