Peeved about parking problems in Launceston

With this busy shopping period upon us, parking in Launceston is stressful.
Having parked in two council car parks over the past two days, neither have their electronic parking available signs working correctly or clearly.
This needs to be solved.
C. Edwards, Kings Meadows
I was very fortunate to be a volunteer ambulance officer for five years to my 81st year.
For most of my time I was working with Gary Macreadie.
His experience and dedication was supreme.
I gained enormous knowledge and my desire to help Gary wherever I could, indeed his leadership, inspired me to stay on as a volunteer as I enjoyed working with him.
No one deserves more good luck and thanks than Gary. Well done, Gary.
John Edelsten, Legana.
Costings for the redevelopment of Brisbane's Gabba for the 2032 Olympics have blown out by 170 per cent.
A 170-per-cent blowout on preliminary costings for Macquarie Point stadium will see the final cost rise to $1.9 billion.
Who can say with any certainty that that won't happen?
The Brisbane fiasco has cost Queensland's premier her job.
What will be the political cost of Peter Gutwein's thought bubble in Hobart?
Ross Warren, Devonport
Having been involved with the union movement and a former member of the Labor party, I've been watching with interest what's unfolding in Queensland's political circles.
The former Queensland premier declared she'd be leading the party to the next election.
Just a few weeks later, she tearfully announced her intentions to resign.
Then we had three contenders for the top job.
Two days later, two of the contenders suddenly pull out of the race.
Having been an insider, I fully understand who actually runs the party and I'm wondering how much longer it'll be before the masses awaken.
It really doesn't matter who you vote for; everyone of the sitting representatives are simply not serving the masses, they're controlled and serve their factional masters.
The government doesn't govern for you. They're the paid puppets of the faceless unelected controllers.
It's really time to awaken, and bring the servants back to the people.
Darrell Poke, Latrobe
