Maxi's legacy lives on through well-supported footy, cricket matches

For Kim Walters, if the Make Runs Maxi charity can help save just one life, it will have achieved its goal.
It's a not-for-profit aiming to enhance positive social and emotional health and well-being.
Westbury and Mowbray played-off for the annual Make Runs Maxi Shield on Saturday in memory of Kim's son and former Shamrocks player Isaac 'Maxi' Walters, who also had friends at Mowbray.
He passed away in 2017 when he was 16.
The Shamrocks made 177 before restricting Mowbray to 142 from 46.3 overs at Ingamells Oval.
Westbury's Ollie Wood was awarded the memorial medal after claiming 5-32.
But the match will be better remembered for what happened off the field.
Walters' family gathered while the Shamrocks also celebrated four premiership reunions.
It was one of the best-attended Greater Northern Cup one-day games this season.
Kim said the match was important because it made the Walters family feel that Isaac is still remembered and his memory will live on.
"You feel people still think about him and that he's valued," she said.
Kim added it was incredible both teams got behind the cause with such pride.
"You can tell it means a lot to them," she said.
"They want to play for him and they still value our family around the cricket club."
The annual Make Runs Maxi football match between NTFA premier sides Deloraine and Longford was again held at Deloraine this year.
Walters played for both clubs and mostly for the Kangaroos.
Kim said this year ended up being the biggest fundraiser yet with more than 100 pieces of merchandise sold.
Make Runs Maxi recently introduced new merchandise with Kim adding it was amazing to see so many people wanting to wear the t-shirts and getting the message out there.
Last year, Make Runs Maxi donated $10,000 to Headspace to implement mental health first aid training for sporting clubs.
Kim said the charity was continuing its relationship with Headspace and mental health organisation SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY with more training to be delivered in February.
She said they had otherwise raised enough money to deliver another program, hopefully in the next year.
