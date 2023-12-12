International cyclists lining up to compete in Tasmanian carnivals series

Reigning champions, global medallists and riders from as far afield as Belgium, China, Canada and Iran suggest a bumper men's field for the upcoming Tasmanian Carnivals series.
A year after Azim Aliyas became the second Malaysian to win the Launceston Wheel, he will be back headlining a record team of 16 from his nation.
However, they will face plenty of international competition as well as a quality home-continent contingent featuring five young guns from New Zealand with a bag of national and Oceania medals between them plus Australian Commonwealth Games bronze-medal-winning teammates Graeme Frislie and Launceston's own Josh Duffy.
Carnival organisers say they have been delighted with the response for a series which runs from December 16 to January 20 and visits Rosebery, Hobart, Launceston, Devonport, Ulverstone, Burnie and St Helens.
Since shocking seasoned campaigners by winning the 2016 Devonport Wheel as a 16-year-old, Duffy has claimed two Launceston Wheels and will be hunting a hat-trick alongside former Burnie Wheel champ and scratch race specialist Stephen Hall, national kilo champion Byron Davies and former Burnie and Launceston Wheelrace winner Frislie.
Duffy and Frislie will be reunited 18 months after sharing a Commonwealth Games podium in Birmingham with teammates James Moriarty, Lucas Plapp and Conor Leahy.
Since making the switch from extreme downhill mountain biking, James Garner has become New Zealand's junior national champion for the road race, time trial, criterium, omnium, points race and individual pursuit backing up with the Oceania points race title plus silver medals in the elimination, individual pursuit and team pursuit.
Australian cycling great John Beasley will be guiding the ever-expanding Malaysian squad while two Chinese stars with 14 national championship medals between them are also entered.
The Launceston Carnival will be at the Silverdome on December 28 with the scratch races, madison and wheelraces likely to provide the most exciting racing.
Tickets are available via Ticketek.
