International cyclists lining up to compete in Tasmanian carnivals series

Updated December 13 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:16am
Malaysian cyclist Azim Aliyas wins the 2022 men's wheelrace at the Launceston Carnival. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Reigning champions, global medallists and riders from as far afield as Belgium, China, Canada and Iran suggest a bumper men's field for the upcoming Tasmanian Carnivals series.

