Young mum's killer deemed a 'lifelong' risk to society as he is locked away

An Ulverstone man who stabbed a young mum to death just doors from the assisted living facility, in which a judge said he was meant to be supervised, has been sentenced to life in prison.
In the Supreme Court in Burnie on Tuesday, Justice Tamara Jago told Colin William Drake, 37, he presented a lifelong danger to the community and the randomness of his attack highlighted that danger.
"This case falls into the worst murder category. Your capacity to be rehabilitated is impacted by your intellectual disability and your personality traits," Justice Jago said as she sentenced Drake to serve 20 years in prison before he would be eligible for parole.
The parole board will then judge if Drake is safe to be released.
Drake stabbed Gabrielle Marshall multiple times on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 after entering the supposed "safe house" for domestic abuse sufferers in Main Street, Ulverstone where she was staying with a good friend.
Ms Marshall, who had a six-year-old daughter, had recently moved to Tasmania from Queensland looking for a fresh start in life.
Drake found Ms Marshall sleeping on the floor of the lounge room and attacked.
The Leap Occupational Therapy accommodation where Justice Jago said Drake was meant to be under 24/7 supervision was just 230 metres up the road.
He had slipped out in the early hours without detection despite a carer staying on the property.
Justice Jago said the killing was intentional and the attack frenzied and persistent.
Drake's motive has never been totally explained but Justice Jago said it may have been sexual.
Drake had been exhibiting sexualised behaviour and knew a young woman and children lived in the house.
"The protection of the public is an important consideration if that is the case," Justice Jago said.
"This was random violence against a stranger.
"The contempt shown can only be regarded with repugnance."
The court was told Drake's crime had caused shock and immense pain to Ms Marshall's family - a pain they would endure for the rest of their lives.
Drake grew up in Queenstown in a dysfunctional family characterised by neglect and deprivation.
In 2006 he was placed on a community supervision order after setting fire to vegetation.
In 2021 he committed an aggravated burglary and arson and he had been in and out of mental health facilities - including the Wilfred Lopez Centre where he was locked up for a year just before he committed murder.
"You must remain on such an order for the foreseeable future but there are not enough resources in the community to manage that."
