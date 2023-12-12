The Examiner
Young mum's killer deemed a 'lifelong' risk to society as he is locked away

By Helen Kempton
December 12 2023 - 5:40pm
Colin Drake is led by police after his arrest following the murder of a young woman in Ulverstone in 2021. Picture file.

An Ulverstone man who stabbed a young mum to death just doors from the assisted living facility, in which a judge said he was meant to be supervised, has been sentenced to life in prison.

