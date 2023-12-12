The Examiner
Geason dodges suspension, makes commitment not to hear court cases

December 12 2023 - 5:36pm
Justice Gregory Geason will appear in the Magistrates Court again in February on family violence and emotional abuse charges.
Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason has avoided a suspension from his job and has made a written commitment not to hear court matters while he is before a different court on family violence and emotional abuse charges.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

