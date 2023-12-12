Man caught with child abuse images to receive NDIS assistance

A Tasmanian man caught with over 1000 child abuse images on his laptop has been ordered to seek NDIS funding for mental health treatment and to consult with a clinical psychologist.
Ronald Peter Gorringe pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child exploitation material earlier this year.
He came to police attention in 2021, when witnesses saw a man acting suspiciously at the pool in New Norfolk, just north of Hobart.
Police discovered on his laptop video files of young girls taken at the pool, as well as exploitative pictures and videos of young girls at Woolworths in Bridgewater, and others of young girls in their bathers.
Analysis of the computer found that Mr Gorringe had been searching using terms such as "underage girls", and "jailbait teens".
At a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Helen Woods said there were limited treatment options for Mr Gorringe outside of prison, but she hoped that he could be given a community-based order rather than a prison order.
She noted there were no psychologists specialising in treatment of sexual offenders outside of the prison system in Tasmania.
After hearing submissions that Mr Gorringe could seek online treatment from mainland-based specialists, Justice Wood ordered that he seek an NDIS assessment that could fund his mental health treatment.
She also ordered that he arrange a mental health plan through his general practitioner, including a referral to a non-specialist local clinical psychologist.
Under federal rules, some patients with mental health problems are eligible for up to 10 psychologist sessions per year under Medicare.
Mr Gorringe was remanded on bail and ordered to reappear for further sentencing hearings in February.
