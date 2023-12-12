Will you be going to the AFL pre-season clash in Launceston next year?

Fans may get to see Launceston product Ryley Sanders in action for the Western Bulldogs as he prepares for his first AFL season.
Spectators will get to see their heroes in action with Launceston to again host a pre-season match in 2024.
Hawthorn will play the Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium at 6.10pm on Saturday, March 2.
Sanders, a North Launceston export who boarded at Melbourne Grammar and won premierships with the Sandringham Dragons, was taken by the Bulldogs at pick six in November's AFL draft.
All members and kids will be able to attend the pre-season clash for free with tickets on sale in February.
The Bulldogs have been regular visitors to Launceston in recent years.
They lost to Hawthorn by three points in August and beat the Hawks by 23 points two years ago. The Victorian club also defeated Essendon in a 2021 elimination final at the venue.
Last year, a crowd of about 5000 were treated to an entertaining pre-season spectacle between Hawthorn and Collingwood at UTAS Stadium on a Thursday evening.
The free-flowing match went down to the wire with the Pies getting up 15.16 (106) to 14.16 (100).
It was only the Pies' third time playing on the Apple Isle this century.
Collingwood, who also played pre-season matches in 2015 and 2001, have yet to play an official match in Tassie.
Hawthorn chief executive officer Ashley Klein said the club was excited to host the Bulldogs at their home away from home.
"With many new faces having recently arrived at our club, this opening hit-out will provide valuable experience for our young side prior to commencing our 2024 campaign," he said.
"We're really looking forward to connecting with our Tassie members and fans in a pre-season setting, in addition to hosting our four home and away games in the state across the year."
The Hawks had a busy trade period with Collingwood dynamo Jack Ginnivan, Gold Coast ruck/forward Mabior Chol and Essendon defender Massimo D'Ambrosio joining the club.
Multiple-premiership player Jack Gunston also returned from the Brisbane Lions.
Hawthorn's number five draft pick Nick Watson, an exciting small forward, could also line-up in the match.
