Man found guilty after co-accused tells jury details of robbery

A Supreme Court jury took just half an hour to find a Ravenswood man guilty of holding up two young men while armed with a silver revolver in West Launceston.
Zane Andrew Henderson, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with Michelle Anne Hodge on June 15, 2021.
However, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated armed robbery saying he was not armed at the time he stole a Holden Commodore, a jacket and cash from two 17-year-old males in Granville street.
Hodge, who is serving a serving an 18-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated armed robbery and aggravated robbery, told the Supreme Court jury that Henderson had a gun on the night.
Asked by crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff, Hodge said she was in a car with Henderson and a second male she did not know when they travelled to Granville street where the two males sitting in a car were told to get out.
"Who told them to get out?" Mr Sherriff asked.
"Zane," Hodge said.
Mr Sherriff asked her what prompted the two young men got out of the car.
"Did you see what he had?" he asked.
"A gun," Hodge said.
"You saw a gun?" he asked.
"Yes," Hodge said.
She said the pair fled the scene in the stolen car and abandoned it in Pedder Street before running to High street where she was shortly after arrested in the backyard of a house.
Mr Sherriff asked whether Hodge told police that one of the males involved was Henderson and that the other male was Daniel Carr.
"No," Hodge said.
"You deny you said it?" he asked.
"Yes," she said.
Hodge agreed that she told police the gun was not real.
Under cross examination by defence lawyer Patrick O' Halloran, Hodge agreed that she knew Henderson because he was friends with her brother Curtly Hodge.
She said she was using methylamphetamine heavily which affected her recall.
"I suggest to you that after getting out of the car at [Granville street], you never ever saw a gun," Mr O' Halloran asked.
"To my knowledge there was," Hodge said.
"I suggest that at no stage did Mr Henderson hold a gun," he asked.
"I disagree," Hodge said.
Mr O' Halloran asked Hodge about a discount to her jail sentence for agreeing to give evidence in Henderson's trial.
"You agreed to give evidence against Zane Henderson?" he asked.
"Yep," Hodge replied.
"You agreed that you would say he had a gun,"he asked.
"Yeah," Hodge replied.
During the cross examination a juror became ill and a reserve juror was substituted.
Hodge agreed that she received a 15-per-cent discount from a two-and-a-half year sentence for pleading guilty and a further 25-per-cent discount for agreeing to give evidence.
She said she knew that of she did not give evidence the sentence could be appealed and increased.
Mr Sherriff asked her in re-examination "you pleaded guilty to a firearm being used because that is what happened?"
"Yes," Hodge said.
Constable Emma Lee Baker told the jury that when Hodge was arrested she told police the gun was not real.
Ms Baker said Hodge told police that she was with Henderson and that she had been dropped at Granville Street by Daniel Carr to steal a vehicle.
After the guilty verdict, the court heard that Henderson had a prior conviction for assault in 2017.
He was also sentenced in November 2021 for possessing a gel blaster and stealing.
Henderson had 17 months and ten days jail time up his sleeve, Mr O' Halloran said.
Justice Robert Pearce will sentence on December 18 at 2.15pm.
