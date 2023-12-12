New report tracks battles of Tasmanians on low incomes

Battles with Centrelink, skipping meals and staying home to save money.
These are some of the daily struggles faced by Tasmanians on low incomes, according to a new report from Anglicare Tasmania.
The Survival Mode report tracked nine people between July and November to gather a clearer picture of the ways cost of living challenges are affecting Tasmanians.
Participants kept spending diaries and shared long lists of saving tips and things they went without to stay on budget, such as heating, meals and outings.
Many found social services difficult to deal with, leading some to not pursue accessing government help at all.
A participant in the study, referred to as Helena, said she believed Centrelink was intentionally difficult for people to access.
"I think the system is designed to be punitive," she said.
"And it is designed to make people give up.
"I am convinced that it is deliberate - not just an unintended consequence of culture - but a deliberate, engendered culture.
"It takes a lot more mental and physical energy to survive on less money than it does on a lot.
"I have done both, and the mental energy is huge, just trying to work out things, what you are going to do, what your priorities are. Who knows how you manage it with kids - I have got no idea."
Another participant, known as Troy, said the change in Launceston's rental market highlighted the struggle facing residents on low incomes.
He said he didn't believe existing governmental housing policies were addressing the problem.
"When I left home, you'd get a flat rental in Launceston - $75, $80 a week," Troy said.
"That's what they used to charge in the late '90s, early '00s.
"But even the smallest piece of junk you find now - $250, $300. For the same thing. It's just crazy. It's bad and it's only going to get worse.
"There's going to be less private rentals around, more people. The housing waiting list isn't static; it's just going to keep moving. They might house 200 people, 300 people per year, but I can guarantee you there's going to be more and more pushed into what I call no man's land."
The need to raise the JobSeeker base rate payment was among five key recommendations made by the report's authors.
Dr Alexandra King, from Anglicare Tasmania's Social Action and Research Centre, said the study found participants were "understandably stressed and tired, angry and incredulous about their situations".
"The challenge for government - and for us as a community - is to lift people up rather than drag them down," Dr King said.
"It's about being a community that demonstrates respect and kindness, rather than judging, blaming and shaming people for their circumstances."
The full report is available at www.anglicare-tas.org.au/survival-mode/
