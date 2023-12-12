Call for cameras in Tasmanian abattoirs after animal cruelty videos emerge

Video surveillance should be installed in all Tasmanian abattoirs, the independent Lyons MHA John Tucker has said.
The demand followed the release of disturbing footage from Tasmanian Quality Meats' (TQM) abattoir in Cressy that showed animals being slaughtered in a cruel way.
The footage released last month by the Farm Transparency Project portrayed animals being killed in what it claimed are examples of "systemic animal abuse" in Tasmanian slaughterhouses.
TQM owner Jake Oliver said activists from the FTP illegally entered his property between August and September 2023 and installed hidden cameras used to capture the footage.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has launched an investigation and has suggested that TQM's export licence could be revoked.
That would devastate the Tasmanian industry, Mr Tucker told parliament on Tuesday.
Tasmanian Quality Meats is the state's only major commercial sheep, lamb and calf abattoir, and its closure would would result the loss of 200 jobs at Cressy and a $55 million farmgate loss to farm income, he said.
"There simply are no alternatives and if Cressy closes, farmers will be reduced to the appalling situation of needing to shoot sheep in paddocks and bury them in mass pits on their farms.
"This would be a disaster for both animal welfare and the welfare of farmers."
Mr Tucker said 24-hour video surveillance was the only way to end seven years of "abject failure of Tasmania's animal welfare regulatory system".
"The cruelty exposed in the latest footage taken inside abattoirs is almost a mirror image of equally appalling animal cruelty taken seven years ago.
"Along the way we have been assured by the Government that it is taking this issue seriously and by the industry that it can never happen again.
"Well, it has happened again and that is the responsibility of the government and the three successive Ministers, including the Premier, who have had responsibility for animal welfare regulation."
Fellow independent, Bass MHA Lara Alexander said parliament needed to make a decision today to require 24-hour video surveillance.
