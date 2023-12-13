Nankervis' captaincy achievement has George Town bursting with pride

There was a buzz at George Town pre-season footy training last night as the players discussed how exciting it was to have one of their own as captain of one of the biggest AFL clubs in the land.
Ruck Toby Nankervis, who played some junior and senior footy with the Saints, will be Richmond's sole captain in 2024 after sharing the role with Dylan Grimes the past two seasons.
George Town president Lynette Burt said the club couldn't be happier for the 29-year-old with a few of the players reaching out to their long-time mate.
Established in 1885 and with 13 premierships, the Tigers are one of the most successful AFL teams.
They also boast a membership base of more than 100,000.
The significance of Nankervis' achievement wasn't lost on Burt as she spoke glowingly of him being sole captain.
She said it was great acknowledgement for his character, effort and persistence.
"Toby is a really quiet guy who goes about his business and does it without any fuss," she said.
"What it shows is with that continued focus and effort, you can achieve no matter where you've come from."
She noted his milestone further underlined Tasmania's talent pool in a context where AFL and AFLW sides are set to be introduced.
Burt added it was important for the club's youngsters to have role models and she highlighted how Nankervis had remained community-minded.
He has supported the Saints in numerous ways whether through guernsey auctions or sending messages to the under-18s preparing for finals.
The long-time AFL player has also kept up childhood friendships and Burt's son Zach was a groomsman at his recent wedding.
They played juniors at George Town together before going onto play with North Launceston.
He was part of the Tassie Mariners program (now Devils) and was also a promising junior cricketer.
Nankervis' story, which features 136 career games and 37 goals, is one of persistence.
He managed 12 games after being drafted to Sydney in 2013 (pick 35) before being traded to the Tigers in 2016.
His fortunes changed dramatically, becoming Richmond's number one ruck and playing in the 2017 premiership win against Adelaide.
The 199-centimetre big man would go on to play in all three of the Tigers' flags from 2017-20.
Burt provided insight into Nankervis' career trajectory as a key-position player.
She highlighted it can take time for young rucks to mature compared to players in other positions.
"Going into one of those key ruck roles is massive and I think we probably have to say he's up there with the best ruckmen in the AFL as well," she said.
"He's not just a captain and premiership player at Richmond - anyone would want him in their team."
Burt said the club and community were so proud and wanted to congratulate Nankervis on how he had gone about his achievements.
With a population of about 7000, George Town has had outrageous success with producing elite athletes.
Former Melbourne Demons footballer Brad Green and Australian Test spinner Xavier Doherty are also among those who hail from the town.
Nankervis said he felt ready to take on the captaincy solo.
"I don't think I would take the job on if I didn't think that," he said.
"I'm really well placed I've got great support around me so I'm really looking forward to it."
He said he had become more comfortable in his own skin in the past two years.
"I'm really comfortable with the way I turn up to the footy club every day and the way I want to lead," he said.
"Certainly taking over from Cotch (triple-premiership captain Trent Cotchin), there was a little bit of fear I suppose.
"I can't be Trent Cotchin and I can't be Chris Newman who was (skipper) before him, I just want to be myself and the best version of myself."
